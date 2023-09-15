Vietnam’s NA Chairman delivers opening remarks at 9th Global Young Parliamentarians Conference

Opening remarks from Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the opening ceremony of the 9th Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians.
HA NOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 15 September 2023 – On behalf of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people, I am pleased to warmly welcome the President, the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the President of the IPU Board of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians, member and observer parliamentary delegations, and invited guests to the the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians held in Hanoi – the city for peace, the capital of thousands of years of Vietnamese culture.