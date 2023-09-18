De Beers Group Doubles Down On Natural Diamonds With the Return of the Iconic ‘A Diamond is Forever’ Category Campaign
Additional $20 million investment includes the return of ‘Seize the Day’ advertising reimagined for the 2023 holiday season
Lightbox ends LGD engagement ring test
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 September 2023 – De Beers Group today announced it will reintroduce its ‘A Diamond is Forever’ tagline with an additional $20 million investment to support consumer demand in natural diamonds for the 2023 holiday season in the US and China.
