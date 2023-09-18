My Play For Asia launches “GOH – The God of Highschool,” the latest version of the beloved game that has taken the mobile gaming world by storm first launched in 2015 in Korea.

Engage in epic battles in the latest version of GOH – The God of Highschool, a full 3D action RPG adapted from the popular Webtoon “The God of High School.”
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 September 2023 – MY PLAY FOR ASIA announces the official launch of “GOH – The God of Highschool,” the latest and most exciting version of the beloved game that has taken the mobile gaming world by storm. Based on the original Webtoon with an astounding 5.4 billion cumulative views worldwide, “GOH – The God of Highschool” promises to deliver an immersive gaming experience like no other.