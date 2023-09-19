SUNeVision x HKBN = Next Level Resilience with Subsea Cable “TKO Connect”

Hong Kong’s first dual-path subsea cable system commences operations
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 September 2023 – SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (“SUNeVision”, SEHK: 1686), the number one data centre provider and connectivity hub in Hong Kong, and HKBN Group (“HKBN”, SEHK: 1310), the leading integrated telecom and ICT solutions provider, today announced the commencement of operations of their joint-investment subsea cable system, TKO Connect. This project represents a significant milestone in next-generation subsea fibre cable systems as it enables ultra-reliable and seamless interconnection between the MEGA-i and MEGA Plus high-tier data centres in Hong Kong.