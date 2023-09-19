KBA Korea Korugi Beauty Academy Makes Striking Entrance into Hong Kong Market with Affordable Beauty Entrepreneurship Courses
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 September 2023 – In response to evolving job landscapes and changing career aspirations amid the backdrop of artificial intelligence and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, KBA Korea Korugi Beauty Academy introduces innovative and cost-effective beauty entrepreneurship courses. It mainly provides Korugi Beauty Course which is very popular in Korea in recent years, and other types of beauty courses, providing one-stop beauty skills training with subsequent entrepreneurship and store opening support for people who are interested in getting into the beauty industry in Hong Kong.