Quality Building Award 2024 Unveils Finalist List

QBA 2024 Announces 35 Finalists Competing for Hong Kong’s Highest Honour in the Building Industry

Quality Building Award (QBA) 2024 has announced its shortlist of finalists, with 35 projects successfully advancing to the final round. Following presentations to the jury panel scheduled next month, the finalists will compete for the ultimate recognition. Held biennially, Quality Building Award is regarded as a landmark event in Hong Kong's building and construction industry, aiming to recognize outstanding building projects that exemplify exceptional teamwork. The theme for QBA 2024 is "Empowering Innovation|Sustaining Green|Generating Wellness," encouraging the industry and professionals to embrace innovative and sustainable strategies.

Hong Kong Residential (Single Building)

1

Blissful Place

2

KENNEDY 38

3

Mei Yun Tang

4

ONE SOHO



Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings)

1

Grand Victoria

2

Monaco

3

One Innovale

4

Public Housing Developments at Queen’s Hill, Fanling

5

St. George’s Mansions and CLP Pulse



Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution of Community)

1

Chung Chi Student Development Complex

2

Hoi Tat Connectivity Hub

3

Hong Kong Palace Museum

4

Inland Revenue Centre

5

Kwu Tung North Multi-welfare Services Complex



Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution of Community)

1

AIRSIDE

2

The Henderson

3

Two Taikoo Place

4

11 SKIES Phase 1



Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization)

1

Metro South

2

Nina Park (and Wood Fossil Experience Centre) – Revitalization of an old podium roof garden

3

Pound Lane Public Toilet and Bathhouse

4

The Staunton Street / Shing Wong Street Revitalization Project (H19)



Temporary Building

1

Ho Yuet Home

2

Tenacity Residence

3

Transitional Housing Project at Hung Shui Kiu, Yuen Long, New Territories

4

Tung Chung Community Liaison Centre

5

United Court



Building Outside Hong Kong

1

City University of Hong Kong (Dongguan) Project (Phase I)

2

Ningbo World Centre Phase 2

3

Shenzhen Qianhai CTF Finance Tower



Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong)

1

De-Rucci Bedding Supplies Production and Supporting Project

2

DJI SKY CITY

3

Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Expansion Project Third Runway Placement Area Phase II (East Area)

4

Hengqin Port and Integrated Transportation Hub Project

5

No.1~4 Commercial Residential Building, No.5 Kindergarten and Basement, Tianyue Home









This year, QBA is proud to introduce a new award category, “Building in GBA (not including Hong Kong),” which is dedicated to showcasing projects within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, excluding Hong Kong, and fostering collaboration between Hong Kong and other cities within the Greater Bay Area. This category aims to promote knowledge sharing, exchange industry practices, and contribute to the shared prosperity of the Greater Bay Area.“We are extremely proud to announce that we have received 55 entries for the QBA 2024, surpassing the previous record,” said, “We are delighted to witness the industry’s response to the theme of QBA, which reflects a growing emphasis on green and sustainable development. Architects and building professionals are actively exploring innovative ways to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints in response to our environmental and social responsibilities.”, stated, “QBA has always been committed to recognizing and promoting projects that contribute to the development of our industry. The introduction of the new category, ‘Building in GBA (not including Hong Kong),’ signifies further development and innovation for QBA 2024. We look forward to seeing outstanding projects under this new category, as they will make positive contributions to urban development of the construction industry, adding new chapters to the award.”Please stay tuned for the QBA 2024 award ceremony on 27September, where we will celebrate together the glorious moments of top-notch architectural projects and the limitless possibilities for the future!For more information about the QBA 2024, please visitQBAHK orQBAHK or优质建筑大奖 or优质建筑大奖 orqba.com.hk.The Quality Building Award (QBA) is a biennial award that recognizes buildings of outstanding quality and those that demonstrate outstanding teamwork. The provision of quality buildings is an essential ingredient of a prosperous and modern society, and the Quality Building Award aims to promote a collective commitment by the building industry to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and competitiveness.The theme of QBA 2024 is “Empowering Innovation | Sustaining Green | Generating Wellness,” which aims to encourage the industry to work on innovative and eco-friendly solutions for the benefit of society while committing to work holistically to serve every community to the best of its ability. As always, QBA 2024 will continue to promote eminent contribution to the community and push for the continuous advancement of Hong Kong and beyond.QBA 2024 is jointly organized by nine leading professional organizations:The Hong Kong Institute of ArchitectsThe Hong Kong Institute of Construction ManagersThe Hong Kong Institution of EngineersThe Hong Kong Institute of HousingThe Hong Kong Institute of SurveyorsThe Hong Kong Quality Assurance AgencyThe Hong Kong Chapter of International Facility Management AssociationThe Real Estate Developers Association of Hong KongHashtag: #QualityBuildingAward

