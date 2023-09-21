Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Inspires Students’ Creativity For 10 Years Hong Kong Students Are Invited to Use STREAM and Imagination To Create A Sustainable Future

This year’s Solve for Tomorrow theme is ‘1maginati0n that Creates our Sustainable Future’. Samsung is encouraging Hong Kong students to use STREAM knowledge and creativity to design technology solutions for sustainable development issues. They can compete for prizes worth more than HK$260,000.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 September 2023 – The world’s leading technology company, Samsung Electronics H.K. Co. Ltd, officially launched the Solve for Tomorrow competition for 10 years. Over the past years, the competition has inspired tens of thousands of Hong Kong students to unleash their creativity for social causes they are passionate about. As sustainable development is one of the most discussed issues globally, this year’s theme for Solve for Tomorrow is “Imagination that Creates our Sustainable Future”. The competition aims to encourage Hong Kong students to have a longer-term vision and perspective, and collaborate with Samsung to contribute innovative ideas for sustainable development.