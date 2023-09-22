Luxury Smartphone Maker VERTU’s METAVERTU 2 Web3-friendly Smartphone Made a Debut in Singapore

Vertu’s new web3 phone with AI capabilities as a “second brain”
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – The handmade luxury smartphone brand VERTU showcased its Web3-friendly smartphone, the METAVERTU 2, at the recent inaugural Token2049 Singapore, said to be the largest crypto-focused event in the region. The handmade METAVERTU 2 luxury smartphone is the successor to the successful METAVERTU range, with its own decentralized operating system (DOS) with security at its core, made for every blockchain and Web3 savvy connoisseur. The stylish VERTU tote bag presented as a gift at the VERTU booth was highly popular in this well-attended event.