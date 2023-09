Trend Micro Ranks #1 in Attack Protection in Rigorous MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations

Delivers standout performance against Turla adversary group with 100% protection rate

Minimizing escalation to incident response cycles

Lowering the number of detection alerts to analyze and respond to

Increasing time available to focus efforts on proactive security management

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 September 2023 – Trend Micro TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, excelled in the latest ATT&CK® Evaluation performed by MITRE Engenuity, ranking first among over 20 vendors in the protection scenario. The flagship Trend Vision One™ platform rapidly detected all 19 major steps from the simulation and blocked 100% of attack events in 13 attack phases."Trend Vision One blocked the first steps in every phase of the attack, highlighting its exceptional protection and prevention capabilities to enable security teams to get back on the front foot against threats. It's the latest demonstration of why our platform approach is so effective in mitigating real-world cyber risk and threats across diverse customer environments."MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK® Evaluations appraise a solution's ability to detect targeted attacks leveraging known adversary behavior. This approach more closely mirrors critical real-world attacks.This year's evaluation, conducted in March 2023, focused on Russian advanced persistent threat (APT) group Turla, known for its sophisticated malware and ability to evade detection for long periods of time. In every simulated scenario tested, Trend Vision One™ consistently blocked all Turla attack attempts, ensuring customer environments would be protected from breach. This proactive approach is reinforced by a 100% success rate in alerting on all critical steps in the attack chain.Trend's performance was also marked by strong detection coverage across the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix including 100% analytics on all steps necessary to alert, respond, and contain an attack before it could progress further, ultimately limiting noise and volume of alerts to minimize fatigue, prioritize critical tasks and improve the analyst experience. It was particularly effective in providing high fidelity detection alerts in early- and mid-chain tactics, especially in safeguarding against credential access.The Trend Vision One™ platform leads the industry in EDR, XDR and cyber risk management. By blocking the first steps in every phase of the attack, Trend Vision One™ demonstrated it offers outstanding value to security and SOC teams by: