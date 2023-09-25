IT solutions company EBS rebrands and offers Cyber Incident Response Solution to help SMBs defend against cyber threats
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 September 2023 – Cyber threats are prevalent in different technology applications. With the digital transformation trend of global enterprises, hackers take chances to look for security vulnerabilities. Electronic Business Solutions Limited (EBS), an Asian IT solutions company, has launched its Cyber Incident Response Solution for SMB customers, leveraging real-time technical support from EBS’s Cyber Incident Response Team to help businesses defend against cybersecurity threats.