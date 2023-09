China’s Gutian County successfully held the Forum on Master Yuanying and the Sinicization of Religion following its debut on the NASDAQ screen

Showcased on NASDAQ screen, Gutian County shined a spotlight on the radiant Chinese civilization as the birthplace of the revered Master Yuanying and the largest edible fungi production county in China.

GUTIAN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 September 2023 – In a continued effort to promote the integration and development of Chinese and world civilizations, Gutian County is proud to host the Forum on Master Yuanying and the Sinicization of Religion from September 25 to 27.