WRISE Group Appoints Group COO and Group Head of Risk & Compliance to Strengthen Commitment to Core Business Fundamentals

Appointments of Helen Lam and Gaven Koh will bolster the Group’s operational excellence and regulatory compliance initiatives





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 September 2023 – WRISE Group today announced the appointments of Helen Lam as Group Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), and Gaven Koh as Group Head of Risk and Compliance of WRISE Group. Both positions are effective immediately.The appointments come amidst a pivotal juncture for the Group, aligning with its regional expansion strategy, while reinforcing WRISE’s dedication to building core fundamentals such as governance, risk management, and compliance.Both roles will enhance the Group’s operational effectiveness and its ability to meet regulatory compliance standards, further bolstering the organisation’s efficient and effective day-to-day operations amidst continued growth across Asia.Control and governance of the WRISE Group, alongside the implementation of robust risk management measures, are crucial in WRISE’s growth plans and strategy as we continue to serve clients and expand across markets. Ms. Lam will ensure oversight of the governance and operations of the Group, and Mr Koh will manage all compliance-related requirements of internal and external stakeholders such as risk assessments, frameworks, policies and guidelines. Both report to Derrick Tan, Chairman, WRISE Group.“Helen and Gaven possess extensive experience and deep industry knowledge that will boost WRISE’s growth momentum. I am confident that they will play vital roles in strengthening WRISE’s capabilities and elevating the services we provide for clients globally. The appointment of such key roles within WRISE also reflect our commitment to investing in core principles and strong fundamentals to build our business,” said Derrick Tan, Chairman, WRISE Group.“I am excited to join the team at WRISE, and I look forward to working with WRISE’s leadership team to contribute to the continued success of the company. With Asia’s growing wealth management market, there is no better time to help ultra-high net worth individuals and family offices navigate market complexities with WRISE’s unique platform and offerings,” said Ms. Lam.“I look forward to working closely with Derrick, Helen and the team at WRISE to cultivate a strong culture of compliance and risk resilience. It is not just corporate responsibility, but also an opportunity to fortify our foundation and empower WRISE Group’s growth journey,” said Mr. Koh.Ms. Lam brings over 20 years of experience as a veteran in the wealth management industry, having assumed leadership responsibilities at prominent financial institutions in Hong Kong. Prior to joining WRISE, Ms. Lam spearheaded strategic business operations at the Bank of Singapore Hong Kong branch, responsible for overall control and governance of the business, including managing audit reviews and front-office compliance matters. She also held high-level management positions and drove transformative efforts across compliance, controls and risk management for financial institutions including Citi Private Bank Asia Pacific and Deutsche Bank A.G. Hong Kong.Mr. Koh has over 12 years of experience in the private banking industry, with a proven track record in risk control, compliance, transactions monitoring and investigations. Prior to joining WRISE, he led a team at Credit Suisse AG of 30 compliance analysts across Asia Pacific. Mr Koh has held leadership positions at various financial institutions in Singapore, managing teams across client review and monitoring, and anti-money laundering functions. Before joining the financial sector, Mr Koh was formerly an investigation officer with the Commercial Affairs Department under the Singapore Police Force.Hashtag: #WRISEGroup

About WRISE Group

The WRISE Group is a global multi-family office that offers a full suite of wealth solutions for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) to help them grow, protect and manage their wealth. With deep expertise, an international network and trusted advisory services, we help clients to pioneer the new era of wealth for generations to come. ​



Our proprietary digital platform, TREX, empowers clients with transparency, control, and access to their wealth portfolios for real time visibility, supported by personalised advice and expertise from a leading team of truly trusted wealth management experts. ​



WRISE is headquartered in Singapore with branch offices in financial hubs of Hong Kong, and Dubai. Our global presence is supported by extensive nexus of partners with the world’s leading financial institutions.​ WRISE Group of Companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WeWrise Services, and Voo Technologies and affiliated companies WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management (Middle East).



