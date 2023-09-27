ESR and Chinachem Break Ground on Hong Kong’s Largest and Most Advanced Cold Storage Facility

Published: September 27, 2023

Largest cold storage to be built in the last two decades in the city Pioneering the future of logistics in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 September 2023 – ESR Group Limited (“ESR”, SEHK Stock Code: 1821), APAC’s largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy, in partnership with Chinachem Group (“Chinachem”), a leading property developer in Hong Kong, today broke ground to begin the development of a prime cold storage and logistics facility in Kwai Chung, the first-of-its-kind and the largest to be built in Hong Kong in the last 20 years.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.