Spectacular Gala Evening marks opening of ‘TIMELESS Watch Week’ at LANDMARK
Exceptional showcase of prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève awardees, horological masterclasses and informed panel debates with esteemed industry experts
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 September 2023 – LANDMARK’s inaugural “TIMELESS Watch Week”, a showcase exhibition of the very finest ‘finalist’ timepieces from the esteemed Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) Award, officially opened with a prestigious evening gala ceremony attended by luminaries from the world of international horology, VIP and A-list guests from Hong Kong, along with discerning watch collectors and horological aficionados in the city.
