Spectacular Gala Evening marks opening of ‘TIMELESS Watch Week’ at LANDMARK

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 September 2023 – LANDMARK’s inaugural “TIMELESS Watch Week”, a showcase exhibition of the very finest ‘finalist’ timepieces from the esteemed Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) Award, officially opened with a prestigious evening gala ceremony attended by luminaries from the world of international horology, VIP and A-list guests from Hong Kong, along with discerning watch collectors and horological aficionados in the city.