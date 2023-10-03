Prudence Foundation, IFRC and Cartoon Network collaborate on launch of animated series on climate change

‘SAFE STEPS Kids Climate Change’ promotes climate change awareness to children via Cartoon Network’s beloved characters
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 October 2023 – Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc, has launched SAFE STEPS Kids Climate Change, the latest thematic series of the SAFE STEPS Kids programme. Using well-loved cartoon characters such as We Bare Bears and Gumball, the new series aims to teach children about climate change issues and simple actions they can take to make the planet healthier and safer. The programme was developed in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Cartoon Network.