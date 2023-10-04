“ESG and Green Finance Opportunities Forum 2023” unveils today
Themed Combating Climate-risks and Achieving a Sustainable Future
Assemble international experts to navigate transition finance, social impact investments and decarbonization technologies
Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong gives keynote speech
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 October 2023 – More than 200 business leaders and ESG experts from different industries came together today at the ‘2023 ESG and Green Finance Opportunities Forum’ to discuss the theme of “Combating Climate-risks and Achieving a Sustainable Future: Transition Finance and Innovative Technology”. Organised by The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (‘CHKLC’) and title sponsored by Hang Seng Bank for three consecutive years, the Forum was officiated by Deputy Financial Secretary Mr Michael Wong, who delivered the opening address. CHKLC’s Chairperson Ms Catherine Leung and Hang Seng’s Executive Director and Chief Executive Ms Diana Cesar also spoke at the opening session.
