The Beauty of Shared Arts Premieres on CCTV-1, Telling Stories of Exchange and Mutual Learning Under the BRI
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 October 2023 – Amidst the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China Media Group (CMG) and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China jointly produced The Beauty of Shared Arts, a grand TV program focusing on international cultural exchanges, to showcase the charm of diverse cultures and promote their exchanges. Themed around the Cultural Silk Road, this program welcomes guests from BRI members and offers a panoramic view of cultural interplay, open collaboration, and interaction among diverse cultures through the BRI. Featuring artists in China and beyond, The Beauty of Shared Arts presents viewers with refreshing contents, including singing, dancing, theatrical performances, and acrobatics to showcase the profound fusion of different cultures, as the BRI builds a modern Silk Road for the shared benefit of countries around the world. The program premiered on October 5 at about 8:00 PM on CCTV-1 and was simultaneously broadcast on online media platforms such as Yangshipin.cn and CCTV.com.