StartmeupHK Festival 2023 offers opportunity for diving into Hong Kong’s influential startup community over a week-long extravaganza of innovation

Published: October 10, 2023

A fantastic opportunity to meet global business leaders and explore Hong Kong’s booming startup scene across the city

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 October 2023 – The annual StartmeupHK Festival returns to Hong Kong on 8-17 November following the monumental success in the past years. Curated by Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and guided by the theme A Future Unlimited, the StartmeupHK Festival 2023 will explore the latest topics around web3, healthtech, proptech, greentech, GameFi, and much more. As the leading startup event in Asia, the festival is expected to host more than 20,000 startups, investors and tech enthusiasts representing over 100 countries and regions this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.