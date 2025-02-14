PUYI OPTICAL and ZEISS Officially Become Global Strategic Partners

Offering an Elevated Professional Vision Care Experience at the PUYI VISION CARE LAB in Central

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 February 2025 – PUYI OPTICAL is delighted to announce its partnership with ZEISS as a “Global Strategic Partner.” The collaboration will enhance the offerings at the PUYI VISION CARE LAB in the Central flagship store by integrating the optical expertise from professional optometrists and a full suite of ZEISS optical instruments and cutting-edge technology, delivering personalized vision care solutions. From prescription to optical lens customization, customers will experience the exceptional and attentive service offered by PUYI OPTICAL and ZEISS.PUYI OPTICAL and ZEISS have been collaborating seamlessly in the optical field, transcending traditional business boundaries and redefining new integration on innovative technology and exceptional service. In 2013, the first “PUYI ZEISS Optical Lab” was launched at Puyi’s flagship store in Central, equipped with a comprehensive suite of state-of-the-art ZEISS optical instruments and extensive vision care solutions. This successful model has since been expanded to all PUYI OPTICAL stores in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Taiwan, and Singapore, effectively addressing diverse vision care needs. The successful launch of the ZEISS SmartLife PRO lens in 2020 also resulted in significant sales growth across PUYI OPTICAL stores.The designation of “Global Strategic Partner” signifies that PUYI OPTICAL and ZEISS will integrate their long-standing commitment to customer-centricity into a pivotal component of product research and development. In alignment with the growing trend towards consumer focus, the collaboration between Puyi and ZEISS would develop the most suitable optical products. Therefore, ZEISS’s business development efforts will concentrate on the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together its top research teams to establish a global innovation hub. This initiative will not only significantly enhance research and development cycles to meet the demands of a vast and promising global market but also reinforce the increasing importance of the Asian market to ZEISS.Mr. Jeffery Yau, the founder and CEO of PUYI OPTICAL, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with ZEISS. They are thrilled that PUYI OPTICAL has officially become a ‘Global Strategic Partner’ with ZEISS. They are committed to providing innovative and exceptional retail services, leveraging ZEISS’s advanced technology and expertise to enhance customers’ vision care experiences. As a pioneer in their respective fields, the partnership between PUYI OPTICAL and ZEISS would drive continuous product innovation to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Together, they will elevate the overall experience in vision care, delivering superior services and products.Mr. SVEN HERMANN, member of the Executive Board of Carl Zeiss AG, Head of ZEISS Consumer Markets Segment, stated PUYI OPTICAL, as ZEISS’s core partner in China and Singapore, has set a new standard in the global optical retail sector with its exceptional service experience. He expressed his honor in elevating this collaboration to “Global Strategic Partner” and highlighted the exclusive launch of personalized optical solutions, such as the ZEISS SmartLife PRO Individual 3.0 and ZEISS i.Scription, which offered customers an unparalleled optical experience. Furthermore, Sven revealed that ZEISS LuminArt, set to launch in 2025, marks a groundbreaking advancement that will significantly enhance the overall experience in vision care.The newly established PUYI VISION CARE LAB is located in THE MARQUE, the flagship store of PUYI OPTICAL in the heart of Central. The lab combines the expertise of PUYI OPTICAL’s professional optometrists with an extensive suite of ZEISS optical instruments and cutting-edge technology. This setup provides customers with comprehensive eye health and vision assessments. The exclusively introduced precision refractive instrument, i.Profiler® Plus, accurately captures visual performance from eyes, consolidating it into comprehensive prescription information. This is complemented by the ZEISS VisuFit 1000 digital centration device, which captures data on frame and facial features. Through meticulous facial measurements and frame fitting analyses, customized lenses are tailored to fit the frames perfectly, ensuring a personalized and comfortable visual experience for customers. Furthermore, the facility is equipped with medical-grade ZEISS instruments and technology, enabling comprehensive personal vision analysis, precise eye measurements, and performance assessments. This allows customers to gain a deeper and more thorough understanding of their eye health.As the demand for personalized lenses continues to increase, customers now expect lenses tailored to their specific vision needs and lifestyles. This trend has driven PUYI OPTICAL and ZEISS to enhance their efforts in providing precise personalized prescription services and high-quality lifelong vision care solutions. To address the need for customized lenses, PUYI OPTICAL has exclusively launched the ZEISS SmartLife PRO Individual 3.0. This product features intelligent design to meet the diverse visual needs of modern individuals. By utilizing advanced screening instruments and professional optometric services, the system collects individual data from customer’s eyes, accurately capturing their unique visual needs and behaviors to create lenses that perfectly align with their vision requirements.Additionally, PUYI OPTICAL has exclusively introduced ZEISS i.Scription® lens technology. This advanced visual measurement technology not only enhances the accuracy of the lenses but also provides a personalized vision care solution for each customer. By capturing a greater volume of visual data, ZEISS i.Scription® allows for precise assessments of individual vision needs and the customization of lenses based on their prescriptions and facial contours. Utilizing sophisticated instruments, this technology conducts comprehensive measurements of the eyes, ensuring that the lenses deliver clearer and sharper visual results both during the day and under artificial lighting at night.Over the past decade, PUYI OPTICAL and ZEISS have evolved from an initial collaboration into a global partnership, driven by their shared belief in “Two Brands, One Vision.” This common vision has enabled PUYI OPTICAL and ZEISS to seamlessly combine retail expertise with cutting-edge technology. Looking ahead, they will continue to develop the most suitable optical products for the market and explore new frontiers in the eyewear industry together.Hashtag: #PuyiOptical #ZEISS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Puyi Group

Established in 2001, Puyi Group was founded with the ambition to create the most prestigious and sophisticated experiences in eyewear. In the past decades, The Group has successfully transformed the role of eyewear from an ordinary necessity to a sophisticated accessory and has paved its way as a global leader and pioneer in luxury eyewear. With customers as its foremost priority, the Group strives to offer prestigious, personalised and one-stop eyewear experiences. Puyi Group selectively collaborates with globally-renowned eyewear and fashion brands to bring forth an unparalleled assortment of high-quality eyewear products. The Group offers professional services, introduces cutting-edge eye exam equipment and engages the corporate social responsibility to bring vision care and eyewear experiences to new heights.



Puyi Group boasts a substantial retail presence across Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, Taiwan Regions, and Singapore.



Puyi Group has created a variety of luxury retail concepts: Puyi Optical (Luxury & Prestige) * Glasstique (Contemporary) * Point De Vue (Male Concept Store) * Reflections (Female Concept Store) * O-O Shop (Modern Concept) * 2020EYEhaus (Lifestyle). The Group also runs standalone boutiques for international brands, such as GENTLE MONSTER, LINDA FARROW, LINDBERG by PUYI OPTICAL and LOTOS.



Puyi Group is a member of Europe Group, and a sister company of Europe Watch Company.

Website: https://www.puyi.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PuyiOptical

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/PuyiOptical

About ZEISS

As a top optical brand with a history spanning 178 years, ZEISS is one of the impactful optical product brands in the world. For over a century, ZEISS has led the market by delivering exceptionally high-quality optical products and professional expertise. As a forward-thinking classic optical brand, ZEISS has never ceased its pursuit of ultimate precision and innovative technology in the manufacturing of optical lenses. The brand aims to be a lifelong partner in vision care for everyone, dedicated to ensuring that individuals can see as clearly and as far as possible. This commitment stems from our deep belief that each person’s vision is uniquely different.