Experience Cutting-Edge IT/OT Cybersecurity Solutions at GovWare and ABP Securite’s HQ in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 October 2023 – OPSWAT , a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the debut of its highly-anticipated Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) lab at the prestigious GovWare event in Singapore. The event will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from 17th to 19th October.