Southco Introduces New Remote Release Accessory for Surface Mount Rotary Actuation
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 October 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced a new cable accessory for its Surface Mounted AC-15 Rotary Latch Actuators, the first multi-point rotary latch pull system on the market. This accessory is ideal for applications on trucks, RV’s buses, and other vehicles where components must be lightweight, compact, and sturdy. The AC-15’s surface-mounted profile ensures that minimal interior space is used, and no extra brackets are needed for mounting. The new accessory’s remote latching capabilities make it ideal for larger panels, where multiple latches are needed and there is a significant distance between the most optimal actuator placement and latch placement. Overall, the remote release accessory for AC-15 Rotary Latch Actuators brings unprecedented multi-point and remote latching possibilities to a variety of industries.