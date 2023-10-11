Singapore Health Expert Shares Thrombosis Risk Factors Everyone Should Know and Mitigate with WTD’s 60 For 60 Fitness Challenge
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 October 2023 – Deep vein thrombosis is characterized by the formation of abnormally increased blood clots than physiologically required within predisposed veins owing to abnormal coagulability or endothelial conditions. Blood clots can become detached and enter the circulation and be dislodged within the arteries in the lungs that are life-threatening. Of note is one startling figure reported by International Society for Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH): one-fourth of the global population died from conditions caused by thrombosis each year.