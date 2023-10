#ShopSafeWithShopee Reveals Malaysian Savviness in Avoiding Scams

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 12 October 2023 – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, today announced the results of #ShopSafeWithShopee survey that found 9 in 10 Malaysians prefer Shopee for safe online shopping. The survey also found that 8 in 10 Malaysians feel that Shopee provides the best scam support when shopping online.