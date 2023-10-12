DFI Facilitates DHBW Engineering to Achieve Third Place at Formula Student Germany with a Focus on Autonomous Driving
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 12 October 2023 – DFI, the global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, recently sponsored the DHBW Engineering Team with their CMS103 motherboard and PCSF51 Single Board Computer at the international design competition Formula Student Germany (FSG), where they achieved an impressive third place out of over 100 competing teams and 3,000 students. DHBW Engineering utilized DFI’s low-power and ultra-tiny SBCs, making them one of the few teams capable of autonomous driving projects. As a result, the endurance performance of these components became a critical factor in achieving higher scores.