Bupa Hong Kong’s Office Awarded LEED Gold Certification, Highlighting Commitment to Sustainable Business Practices

Recognising Bupa’s efforts in reducing carbon footprint and enhancing employee wellbeing
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 October 2023 – Bupa Hong Kong proudly announces that its office at The Quayside has been awarded the esteemed Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification under ‘LEED v4 Interior Design and Construction: Commercial Interiors’. This recognition not only underscores Bupa’s commitment to sustainability as a core pillar of its business strategy but also serves as a testament to the exceptional accomplishments in waste reduction, energy efficiency and employee engagement that are deeply embedded in its office design.