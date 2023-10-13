SHARP Corporation Marks 111 Years of Innovation, Unveiling Future-Forward Solutions at Its Anniversary & Product Launch Event in Singapore
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 October 2023 – SHARP Corporation, a pioneering leader in innovative consumer electronics and appliances, is proud to announce the celebration of its 111th anniversary with their first launch event in Singapore ahead of SHARP’s first independent large-scale technology exhibition “SHARP Tech-Day” slated for 10 to 12 November 2023 in Tokyo.