Sooho.io to Attend and Host Events at Korea Blockchain Week 2022

The company will offer an exclusive workshop to promote awareness of DeFi security challenges in South Korea and beyond

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 4 August 2022 – Sooho.io , the leading DeFi infrastructure service provider trusted by Fortune 500s, today announced that Jasper Lee, Audit Tech Lead, will offer a workshop on, at Korea Blockchain Week 2022 in Seoul – the event’s first in-person conference since 2020. The workshop will be held three times during the conferenceonIn 2021 alone, almost US$10 billion worth of assets were stolen due to the vulnerabilities within smart contracts. Through this executive workshop, audiences will explore the differences between Web3.0 and Web2.0 from a, as well as learn about the major types and causes of smart contract vulnerabilities. The workshop will also include afor vulnerabilities within real smart contracts live on DeFi services. Not only will audiences learn about previously discovered vulnerabilities, but will also take homepractical methodologies for finding and fixing vulnerabilities.“Sooho.io is excited for the opportunity to participate at Korea Blockchain Week 2022 and share our insights into the future of DeFi with like-minded crypto enthusiasts. As larger companies adopt the same pioneering spirit we once embarked with, events like these are increasingly important to fostering a. Representation at this event brings Sooho.io closer to the crypto community, helping us in our commitment to strengthening Korea’s DeFi ecosystem,” saidEarlier this year, Sooho.io expanded its services and developed a bridge layer for Web 3.0 reminiscent of a SWIFT service on top of Lambda256’smainnet. The mission of The Balance is to develop various types of decentralized apps (dApps) to build out the ecosystem, involving projects such as IPFS, play-to-earn, oracles, DEXs, NFTs, wallets, and stablecoins, supporting effortless and seamless integration with existing services.“Being based in an emerging blockchain hub (South Korea) has afforded me nuanced perspectives on DeFi security. Navigating an industry presented with boundless opportunity and promotion of greater diversification inevitably comes with associated risks. I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts, and see this as a means to forward discourse among entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain pioneers alike,” saidDuring Korea Blockchain Week 2002, Sooho.io will also launchon Ethereum and Polygon networks. Holders of EspressoNFTs can visit Sooho.io’s cafe for a free drink located adjacent to the Gangnam Station. The Sooho.io cafe will also be hosting after-parties organized by the Ethereum, Cosmos, and Polygon communities.Hosted by FactBlock and co-hosted by Hashed, Korea Blockchain Week 2022 brings together the industry’s most influential players and pioneers to discuss blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT, Metaverse, Web3, and more. The conference will feature inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, pitch competitions, investor meet-ups, and world-class networking opportunities for crypto enthusiasts.Hashtag: #Soohoio

About Sooho.io

Founded in 2018, Sooho.io is a leading DeFi infrastructure service provider trusted by Fortune 500s including Samsung SDS, LG CNS, and more. Headquartered in South Korea, the company aims to become the SWIFT for Web3.0 and connect the Korean DeFi ecosystem with the rest of the world. The company specializes in developing DeFi products and smart contract auditing, offering one-stop customizable solutions to financial institutions. To learn more, visit Sooho.io.



Access Sooho.io’s press kit here.



