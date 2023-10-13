Shopee Live Drives 120 Times Add-to-Cart Conversion During 10.10

Live Festival surpassed records with 30 million engagements
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 October 2023 – Shopee achieved a historical milestone this 10.10 Shopee Live Festival, with a remarkable 120 times uplift* in “Add to Cart” conversions, driven by increased new user traffic and high user engagements on peak day itself. Malaysians participated in fun and interactive live stream sessions, enjoyed live-exclusive vouchers from participating sellers, and joined in on Shopee Live game shows.