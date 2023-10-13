Tenth Anniversary “Siraya Go CreCar” Celebrities Gather for the Fun Car Race “Triple Gold” Designer Takes the Lead as Judge
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 13 October 2023 – The 2023 Siraya Go CreCar held its promotional press conference today (October 12th) at the MOTC in Taipei. The event was filled with spectacular performances, including a lively cheerleading squad that brought the atmosphere to a climax. Invited guests included the official of the MOTC Chen,Yen-Po, the official of the Tourism Administration Chen,Yen-Po, the representative from the office of the member of the Legislative Yuan Kuo Kuo-Wen Chen,Yen-Po, Director of the Siraya National Scenic Area Headquarters Hsu Chen-Neng, and Yan Xiang-zhao, Director of Tsou-Ma-Lai Farm. Joe Fang was the heavyweight Design Director invited to served as the judge of this event. Fang is the Creative Director of Joe Fang Studio, and the first-ever “Triple Gold” designer who has been responsible for designing the ceremonies of the Golden Bell Awards, Golden Melody Awards, and Golden Horse Awards. Last year’s championship car and this year’s newly constructed themed giant cake car were also unveiled, together with celebrities and famous cars to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Siraya Go CreCar.