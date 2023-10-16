Infineon doubles Co-Innovation Space to accommodate more startups

Published: October 16, 2023

Welcomes Korea SMEs and Startups Agency as new ecosystem partner in Infineon global startup co-innovation program

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 October 2023 – At OktoberTech™ Asia Pacific last Friday, Infineon Technologies (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) opened its expanded Co-Innovation Space in Singapore to house more startups from Singapore and across the Asia Pacific region.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.