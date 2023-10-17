GEODIS and Sephora open new Shanghai Distribution Center

New distribution center enables Sephora to enhance the customer experience for their e-commerce business and stores in China
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 October 2023 – GEODIS and Sephora, the world’s leading omnichannel prestige beauty retailer, announced the inauguration of the distribution center (DC) in Minhang District of Shanghai. The official opening ceremony for the 20,000 square-meter facility took place on 11th October 2023. Managed by GEODIS, the DC will play a critical role in enhancing Sephora’s customer experience and supporting its fast-growing e-commerce business and sales in its stores across China.