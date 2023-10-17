Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2023: A Global Gathering of Visionaries Exploring the Frontier of Emerging Technology Innovation

Published: October 17, 2023

31 October – 1 November Event Brings Together Top Investors and Entrepreneurs to Examine Challenges and Uncover the Future Path of Hong Kong in Becoming the International Innovation and Technology Centre

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 October 2023 – In the face of ongoing global uncertainties, economic and geopolitical issues, the annual Cyberport Venture Capital Forum (CVCF) returns this year with an inspiring theme – ” Venture Forward: Game Changing through Innovation” . Scheduled to take place from 31 October to 1 November in hybrid format, this premier event aims to explore the burgeoning optimism among investors and entrepreneurs seeking to harness the awakening global economy and capitalise on the limitless potential of emerging technologies such as Web3 and artificial intelligence (AI).

