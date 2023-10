OPPO Find N3 and Find N3 Flip Smartphones Launch Globally Unlocking a New Level of Foldable Excellence

OPPO Find N3 and Find N3 Flip launched in global markets

Both phones introduce breakthrough technologies in their category

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 October 2023 – OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, today announced the global availability of its Find N3 and Find N3 Flip foldable smartphones. Each delivers breakthrough experiences across imaging, design, and usability, empowering customers to expect more from their next foldable.