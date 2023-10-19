Temus scales up Step IT Up career conversion programme with third run as Singapore’s digital economy crosses S$100 billion mark
- Geared toward the tech hiring needs of private and public sector customers, Temus aims to hire, place and train 20 digital business analysts for its third iteration of Step IT Up.
- Graduates will be guaranteed tech roles with market-competitive salaries, along with a stipend throughout the career conversion programme.
- The programme has seen graduation and jobs placement rates of over 90 per cent, enabling locals with no prior tech backgrounds to work in sectors ranging from telco to healthcare, insurance to government organisations.
- Aspiring candidates should apply by the close of 20 November 2023 via www.stepitup.temus.com.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 October 2023 – Temus, digital transformation services firm established by Temasek in partnership with UST, has announced a new round of recruitment for the third iteration (Run 3) of Step IT Up. Supported by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Temus’ Step IT Up career conversion scheme was introduced in August 2022, and has seen 38 individuals with no prior tech training or backgrounds secure full-time roles in software and digital application development upon graduating from the three-month programme.