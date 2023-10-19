Converging Regional Perspectives on AI Governance, AI for Good & AI for Industry
AIMX at Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology to host Global Conversation with AI Leaders
- The two-day conference will bring together AI leaders from Asia, Australia, Europe and beyond, to share and collaborate on AI Governance, AI for Good, and AI for Industry.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 October 2023 – Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), organised by Enterprise Singapore and MP Singapore, will play host to the inaugural AIMX Summit 2023. Running from 31 October to 1 November 2023, the two-day conference will bring together AI leaders from Asia, Australia, Europe and beyond, to share and collaborate on AI Governance, AI for Good, and AI for Industry.
