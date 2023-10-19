Virtuous Innovation Goes on Full Display at the 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge Global Final Demo Event
- Five winning teams were selected as winners of the 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge in recognition of their innovative solutions in the “Inspiration for People” and “Inspiration for the Planet” categories
- Winners of the People’s Choice and Media Choice Awards were also announced at the event
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 October 2023 – OPPO yesterday announced the five winning proposals of 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge following the completion of the Global Final Demo Event in Singapore. Initiated by the OPPO Research Institute and supported by Qualcomm, GSMA 5G IN, Amazon Web Services and LinkedIn, this year’s Inspiration Challenge saw entrants submit proposals in the two categories of “Inspiration for People” and “Inspiration for the Planet”, each aimed at identifying powerful solutions that support OPPO’s belief in “Virtuous Innovation”. Following three regional challenges and an acceleration camp, five winning proposals were selected from among 687 proposals submitted by teams based in 66 countries and regions worldwide. These teams will go on to engage in further collaboration with OPPO and its partners to bring their ideas to life.