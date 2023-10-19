Move with Retrofit: New Home-Based Fitness Training (HBFT) Service for Better Quality of Life
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 19 October 2023 – Life’s journey is intrinsically linked to movement — an essential element that connects us with the evolving world. In this dynamic landscape, Retrofit, a rehabilitation and fitness solution provider, emerges as a beacon of hope, empowering people to embrace a superior quality of life through enhanced mobility. Its Home-Based Fitness Training (HBFT) service, jointly performed by its Exercise Specialists and certified physiotherapists, is curated to offer personalised strength training exercise sessions that integrate seamlessly into daily routines from the comfort of one’s own home.
