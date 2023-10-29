Kawakin Core-Tech Istanbul branch opens – Providing earthquake resistant technology to Turkey
ISTANBUL, TURKEY – Media OutReach – 29 October 2023 – Kawakin Core-Tech (Kawaguchi, Saitama, Japan; President and CEO: Shinkichi Suzuki) has opened its Istanbul branch, the company’s first branch in Turkey. It is scheduled to start operations on 29 October, the 75th anniversary of the Kawakin Holdings Group, which originated with the founding of Kawaguchi Metal Industries, and the 100th anniversary of the founding of Turkey.