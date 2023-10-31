New Electronic Rotary Latch From Southco Simplifies Large Cabinet Security Retrofits

Published: October 31, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 October 2023 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its line of electronic rotary latches with a new version that facilitates equipment security upgrades. Southco’s new R4-05 Electronic Rotary Latch is designed to be used with a mechanical multipoint latching system or other combination of swinghandles and flat, round or hex rod solutions commonly used to drive multiple latching points to secure large cabinet doors.

