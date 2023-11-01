HKBU studies show over half of COVID-19 patients have post-disease syndrome
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 November 2023 – The School of Chinese Medicine at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) found that 55% of the patients who sought medical treatment from the “HKBU Chinese Medicine Telemedicine Centre Against COVID-19” during the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to experience at least one long COVID symptom for six months to a year after diagnosed with an infection. The most common symptoms are fatigue, brain fog and cough.