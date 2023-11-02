BingX Airdrops Popular Sports NFT and Gamefi Token FEVR









With the latest launch users will now be able to trade FEVR USDT

Airdrop Deadline: November 5, 2023

Event: BingX Airdrop of FEVR Tokens

Significance: The largest NFT and Gamefi platform token airdrop in October

In the current bear market conditions, BingX is offering its users a unique opportunity to acquire tokens from promising platforms, setting them up for success in the anticipated bull market development.





Exclusive for New Users: During the same period, the first 500 new users depositing at least 100 tokens of USDT, USDC, or BUSD can share a 5,000 USDT prize pool, with a minimum trading requirement of 100 USDT at

Trade to Earn: From October 30 to November 5, 2023, users trading a minimum of 300 USDT in FEVR Spot trading can share a 5,000 USDT prize pool, with rewards proportional to their trading volume.

FEVR Airdrop: A 3,000,000 FEVR giveaway is happening from October 27 to November 5, 2023. Participants need to engage with BingX and RealFevr on social media, join Telegram groups, retweet the event, and provide their BingX UID. A total of 100 winners will share the FEVR prize pool.



BingX has consistently shown its commitment to supporting Web3 projects related to sports competitions, ensuring that users have timely access to token price analysis content. This includes the global launch of the SPURS token, which saw SPURS price double on the day of its launch, garnering positive reception from numerous fans and investors.





BingX, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is thrilled to announce a substantial airdrop of FEVR tokens, the native token of the sports Web 3 project. This strategic move is in response to the recent impressive price surge of NFT platform token Blur and Gamefi platform token Gala, both of which have nearly doubled in value.

About BingX