In-person Hong Kong International Optical Fair returns

Showcase focuses on technologies and market trends
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 November 2023 – The 31st Hong Kong Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) as a physical exhibition for the first time since 2019. The physical event will run from 8 to 10 November under the EXHIBITION+ integrated physical-online mode, when about 700 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions will present the latest eyewear designs and products.