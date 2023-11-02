In-person Hong Kong International Optical Fair returns

Published: November 2, 2023

Showcase focuses on technologies and market trends

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 November 2023 – The 31st Hong Kong Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) as a physical exhibition for the first time since 2019. The physical event will run from 8 to 10 November under the EXHIBITION+ integrated physical-online mode, when about 700 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions will present the latest eyewear designs and products.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.