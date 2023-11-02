OnePlus Honors Top IPA Winners at Lucie Awards, Reinforcing Its Dedication to Mobile Photography Innovation
NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach – 2 November 2023 – Global tech brand OnePlus attended the Lucie Awards Gala at Carnegie Hall in New York on October 30, where it presented the coveted Lucie trophy to the top 2 winners of the International Photography Awards – Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year – as the awards official sponsor. The Lucies, known as “The Oscars of Photography” and its sister program, the International Photography Awards, celebrate their 20th Anniversary this year.
As part of IPA’s anniversary celebrations, the annual “Best of Show” Exhibition also opened during a fabulous weekend of exciting photography events hosted by IPA at Splashlight Studios in New York, and eight award-winning photographs from the OPA (OnePlus Photography Awards) shot on OnePlus phones were also exhibited at the event, reflecting OnePlus’s continuous exploration of mobile imaging technology.
