Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council Elevates Qatar’s Open Innovation Status at SWITCH 2023

Announcing Qatar – Singapore Joint Innovation Challenges and Paving the Way for Global Collaboration
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 November 2023 – The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), announced the Qatar – Singapore Joint Innovation Challenge (QSJIC) as part of its participation at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH), held in Singapore from October 31 to November 2, 2023. This collaboration signifies a historic moment in the global advancement of innovation and technology. The event was attended by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Singapore Saoud bin Jassim Al Jufairi.