Redress Demonstrates Critical Need to Upskill Asia’s Fashion Industry from Drawing Board to Boardroom

New industry report identifies circular design knowledge gap, financial barriers, and lack of top management leadership to transition from linear to circular models
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2023 – Redress, the Hong Kong-headquartered, Asia-focused environmental NGO accelerating the change to a circular fashion industry by educating designers and consumers, releases their industry report on the role, influence, and opportunities for circular fashion designers. Supported by the VF Foundation, the report focuses on the fashion design stage in China and Southeast Asia, which produces approximately 60% of global exports of garments, textiles, and footwear[1].