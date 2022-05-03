Prudential Singapore and NTUC Income in partnership to ensure better preparedness for long-term care amongst Singaporeans

The partnership is significant as Singapore has one of the highest life expectancies in the world

Lifetime monthly disability benefit 7 : Care Secure provides a lifetime monthly payout of up to $5,000 if customers are moderately or severely disabled 8 . This benefit payout 9 depends on the customer’s disability status 8 and the monthly disability benefit level 10 the customer chooses. This disability benefit will be activated if customers are unable to perform at least two of the ADLs. In addition, future premium payments for this policy will be waived 10 in the event of disability 8 . (please refer to the image below for a full list of ADLs)

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 May 2022 – To ensure that more Singaporeans are better financially prepared for their later years and long-term care needs, major insurers Prudential Singapore (“Prudential”) and NTUC Income (“Income”) have joined hands to advocate early financial planning for life’s uncertainties.Prudential and Income are working together to close protection gaps, particularly in the area of long-term care, which is critical as its cost continues to rise and Singaporeans are living longer.Through the partnership,, a CareShield Life supplement plan by Income, is now available through Prudential’s extensive network of financial consultants. This is in addition to Income’s own multi-channel distribution network comprising financial advisors, service branches islandwide, and its online purchase platform.CareShield Life is a long-term care insurance scheme introduced by the government in October 2020 to provide basic financial support to help Singaporeans cover their personal and medical care expenses should they become severely disabled, especially during old age.Income is currently one of only three private insurers providing plans to supplement CareShield Life. Income’s Care Secure is designed to enhance CareShield Life coverage by offering policyholders additional coverage and financial support to cope with any living disabilities in their lifetime, a risk that increases as we age.Commenting on the Prudential x Income – Care Secure partnership,said: “We are pleased that our partnership with Income allows us to protect even more Singaporeans against rising medical costs, and raise awareness about the importance of early planning for long-term care, through our 5,000-strong agency force. As Singaporeans are living longer, the risk of disability associated with their health is real. It is crucial that they also have the necessary financial protection when unexpected events occur and there is a need for long-term care services.”, said, “We are very glad to be working with Prudential, a fellow industry service and advisory provider, who is equally passionate about improving access to insurance and giving customers more solutions to meet their individual needs. Working with like-minded partners amplifies Income’s endeavours to promote better financial planning and preparedness amongst Singaporeans, particularly in the area of long-term care. Together, we look forward to closing protection gaps and empowering more Singaporeans with better financial security well into their later years, even in difficult times.”Singaporeans have one of the highest life expectanciesin the world at 83.9years. As Singaporeans live longer, they need to ensure that they are sufficiently protected against health risks and increased medical costs associated with ageing.Studies show that 1 in 2 healthy Singaporeans aged 65 could become severely disabled in their lifetime, and may need long-term care. The median duration that Singaporeans could remain in severe disability is four years, and about 3 in 10 could remain in severe disability for 10 years or more. By 2030, it is estimated 47 per cent of Singapore’s ageing population will have 1 or 2 Activities of Daily Living (“ADLs”) limitation(s), while 53 per cent will have 3 or moreWith Care Secure, customers will be able to receive their lifetime monthly disability payout if they are unable to perform two or more ADLs such as walking or moving around, and feeding (please refer to page 3 of the brochure linked here for a full list of ADLs). This is compared to the basic CareShield Life plan, which requires customers to be unable to perform at leastADLs.It also includes a ‘Dependant Benefit’, a feature which provides additional cash payout for up to 36 months to support any dependants that the insured may have.Healthcare and nursing home costs have also been increasing over the years. In 2021, the general cost of nursing homes was around S$1,200 to S$3,500 monthly, before government subsidies. With inflation increasing and healthcare costs rising, caregivers and loved ones might face even greater financial stress.It is thus crucial for individuals to be sufficiently prepared to cope with future care needs by planning early. Purchasing long-term care plans at a younger age means paying lower premiums, having a lower risk of being excluded from coverage, and being protected for longer against disability. There is also a longer runway to reach one’s financial goals.For more information on Care Secure and the full set of terms and conditions, please visit the Prudential website here and the product brochure here , or the Income website here and the product brochure here

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country’s citizens for 91 years. The company has an AA- Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s, with S$53.3 billion funds under management as at 31 December 2021. It delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of more than 5,000 financial consultants.



About NTUC Income

NTUC Income is Singapore’s leading composite insurer, offering life, health and general insurance that serve the protection, savings and investment needs of different life stages and for all segments of society. Income’s innovative, data-driven and omni-channel approach puts us at the forefront of customer-centric solutions that meet rapidly evolving needs and empower better financial well-being.



Income was established in 1970 and remains the only insurance co-operative in Singapore. We remain committed to creating a positive social impact through our products, services and people. Our financial strength and diversified investment portfolio are reflected by our strong credit ratings which underpin the delivery of our commitment to customers.



For more information, please visit www.income.com.sg.



