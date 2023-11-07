BingX Publish Top AI Crypto Coins Comprehensive Guide

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 November 2023 – BingX, a leading crypto copy trading platform, has released an insightful guide highlighting the top AI cryptocurrency tokens projected for significant growth in the remainder of Q4 2023. This guide comes on the heels of Arthur Hayes’ speech at the Token 2049 conference in Singapore, where he predicted that the fusion of AI and cryptocurrency would catalyze a major bull market in 2024.





The guide explores the surge in AI tokens, which saw a 39% increase following Hayes’ speech, and emphasizes the critical need for decentralized computing power and storage in the AI sector. This need arises from AI’s heavy reliance on vast amounts of data storage and computing power, which, if centralized, could lead to exorbitant infrastructure costs and technological silos.





Highlighting the potential of projects like Render Network , Akash Network, and Bittensor , BingX’s guide provides a deep dive into the decentralized solutions these tokens offer. Render Network, known for its decentralized GPU computing power rental services, Render Network price seen an increase of 100% post-October due to AI’s growing demand. Akash Network, offering decentralized cloud services, has expanded to include GPU computing power services tailored for AI needs. Akash Network Price has seen a 5x increment since the launch of ChatGPT that rocked the AI world. Bittensor, likened to a decentralized version of ChatGPT, allows users to contribute computing power to run AI models, making the network more efficient.





The guide by BingX is a valuable resource for investors looking to understand the landscape of AI cryptocurrencies and their role in the anticipated bull market. It underscores the unstoppable trend towards decentralization in storage, computing power, and AI applications, expected to continue into 2024 and beyond.