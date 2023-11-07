Survey by JD – JustDating: Those with Better Looks Are More Likely to Be Single

Hong Kong People Meet in Person After Only 3.2 Hours of Online Chat: Technology and Aviation Industry Professionals Show Higher Willingness to Date
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 November 2023 – With the annual Singles’ Day approaching on November 11th (11/11), some singles are eager to escape singledom on this day, while others, humorously self-proclaimed as having a “perpetually single” disposition, continue to embrace solitude. In light of this, the popular dating app “JD – Just Dating” conducted a survey specifically targeting single users in Hong Kong. The findings were astonishing, with a staggering 77% of single men and women expressing the belief that simply shopping on the streets during Singles’ Day is not enough to fulfil their psychological needs. Instead, they actively seek companionship and the opportunity to “date” on this special day.