GSM launched electric taxi service in Laos, aiming to promote green mobility in Southeast Asia

Published: November 9, 2023

VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach – 9 November 2023 – Vietnam’s Green and Smart Mobility JSC. (GSM) has launched its pure electric taxi service in Vientiane, Laos, under the brand name “Xanh SM”. Expanding into the first foreign market marks a step further in GSM’s “Go Green Global” strategy to establish itself as an international electric mobility services provider and promote the adoption of green mobility beyond borders.

