AtkinsRéalis awarded engineering design services contract for API manufacturing facility in Singapore
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2023 – AtkinsRéalis (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded an engineering and design services contract by WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, to support the first phase of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Singapore. The facility aims to further enable WuXi STA’s global partners to advance healthcare innovations by providing state-of-the-art laboratories and a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to customers worldwide.